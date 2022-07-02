Gin Mill Hollow, People Brothers Band, Sunshine Daydrink, Jazz Hams

× Expand Kristi Nowitzke Photography Gin Mill Hollow

media release: Madison-based Americana jamband Gin Mill Hollow will play their 500th show this summer with a festival-style celebration at The Vines, a vineyard just outside of Sauk City. 'Holla 22' will take place on Saturday, July 2nd and will feature local rock'n'soul powerhouse The People Brothers Band headlining the one-day event. Also on the bill will be the acoustic Grateful Dead tribute Sunshine Daydrink, the funky sounds of new local band Jazz Hams, and a set by hosts Gin Mill Hollow. Gates open at 1 pm and music starts at 3 pm.

Last summer, the band played host to a monthly series of concerts at The Vines in response to the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. "We wanted to offer a regular opportunity for live music and community in a safe environment, and The Vines has been the perfect place for that," said Dan Plourde of Gin Mill Hollow. After hosting the first Holla In The Vines party back in 2019, future plans were put on hold as the pandemic shut down most live music, but a spell of nice weather in October 2020 allowed for a socially distanced performance by Minnesota folk artist Charlie Parr, to which Gin Mill Hollow again played "host."

Nearly eight years since inception, a rigorous touring schedule averaging around 60 shows a year has brought Gin Mill Hollow to this milestone achievement. "We never envisioned this type of longevity, "said Mark Norman, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and savant of all things technical for the band. "Sometime in the second or third year of playing shows around Madison we realized this project was gaining traction so we decided to keep pushing." The quartet regularly performs at a number of wineries, brewpubs, and nightclubs around the state and holds a residency on the third Thursday of every month at Madison's Come Back In as well as the first Thursday of every month at Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen in Sun Prairie.

Gin Mill Hollow recently returned from their third tour west to Colorado where they played seven shows around the front range, six of which were venues new to the band. With a growing fan base and new markets on the horizon, the band will be playing all over the midwest this summer and has plans to look east for their next short tour for fall 2022 or spring 2023.

Tickets for Holla 22 go on sale May 17 and will be available via the Gin Mill Hollow website.For more information visit www.ginmillhollow.com/ holla.