Gin Mill Hollow, The Sapsuckers

press release: Gin Mill Hollow is excited to be welcoming folk duo The Sapsuckers to the Come Back In Bar and Restaurant for some Thirsty Thursday free live music fun! At 6:00p they will treat you all to a set of original fiddle tunes and harmony songs, as well as hand-picked classics from the 1920s to today, followed by a long set of Gin Mill Hollow. Should be a great night of Wisconsin-made music