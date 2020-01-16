Gin Mill Hollow, The Sapsuckers
Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Gin Mill Hollow is excited to be welcoming folk duo The Sapsuckers to the Come Back In Bar and Restaurant for some Thirsty Thursday free live music fun! At 6:00p they will treat you all to a set of original fiddle tunes and harmony songs, as well as hand-picked classics from the 1920s to today, followed by a long set of Gin Mill Hollow. Should be a great night of Wisconsin-made music
