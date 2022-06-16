7:30 pm on 6/16 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/18-18, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: Gina Brillon was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. The Puerto Rican actress, comedian, writer and mom has been a standup comic since she was 17 years old. Her 1-hour special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava won a 2021 Gracie Award, was nominated for an Imagen Award, and is available on Amazon Prime Video, along with her first special, Pacifically Speaking. Her 1/2 hour special Easily

Offended was one of the top shows from the Entre Nos franchise on HBO Latino, and streams on all HBO Digital Platforms. She’s made appearances on The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live. You have seen her on Kevin Can Wait on CBS and The Conners on ABC. Gina is a singer, published writer, and poet. Her pieces have appeared in the New York Post and Daily News, among others. Gina and co-host Katherine G. Mendoza dole out advice on their podcast Mess In Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help. Most recently, Gina was the first Latina comedian to be a Finalist in season 16 of America’s Got Talent.