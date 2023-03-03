press release: Making Connections - Exploring relationships with others, nature, and myself through textiles and stitch.

March 3 through March 31, 2023, Blue Bar Quilts Hallway Gallery, 6333 University Ave., Middleton. Open during store hours

Reception: Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 1 pm until 3 pm. All are welcome. Refreshments provided.

Gini Ewers, a long time Madison resident, has been making quilts and creating fiber art for approximately 20 years. Her work has been displayed locally, including at the Overture Center for the Arts, and nationally.