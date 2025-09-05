The Giraffes, Pink Frost, Hottt Probs

media release: The Frequency closed its doors June 30, 2018. Nearly a decade later owner and talent buyer Darwin Sampson has decided he misses booking shows and decides to promote one big event a year as The Frequency Live. The first annual Big Frequin' Weekend will be held at two different locations, Crucible and Gamma Ray Bar. This year's theme is a celebration of Crustacean Records' 30th Anniversary.

Friday September 5th's party features The Giraffes from Brooklyn, NY. The Giraffes released "Prime Motivator", "Ruled", "Tales of the Black Whistle" and "Show" on Crustacean Records. The band continues to release excellent music {most recently "Cigarette"} and tour when they can. A mainstay at The Frequency over the years, their live show is truly what rock and roll is all about. In support we have Chicago's Pink Frost, and local powerhouse Hottt Probs. A special viewing of the Giraffes' documentary "Having Fun with Assholes" directed by Ted Maniatakos will take place before the rock shenanigans transpire.

We thank all of our sponsors for this event:

Madison Drum Makers

Sooper Dooper

Crustacean Records

Tickets will be made available at the Crucible and at several local outlets.

$15 adv, $20 dos

The party continues Sept. 6 at Gamma Ray.