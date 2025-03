media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 4:00 / READING 5:00 / DONE BY 7:00 / Tickets $3 to $10

Come hear your local poets and freaks on leashes read from the latest issue of Girl Blood Info, a zine series edited by Chessy Normile that's been running since 2016. All proceeds from zine sales and door (sliding scale of $3-$10) will be donated to GSAFE, who work to create just schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.