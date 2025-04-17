media release: Live music for a cause with The Rhythmic Cafe (@ M-N-M’s Coffeehouse in Waunakee) and Girl Crush acoustic duo! Enjoy a night of music for $10 at the door, with proceeds going to Safe Haven, operated by Porchlight Inc. Safe Haven is a homeless shelter located in Madison specifically programmed to provide mental health support to those receiving services. Bring your own food and drinks to this casual, family friendly show.