Girl Crush

to

M-N-M's Coffeehouse, Wauankee 509 W. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: Live music for a cause with The Rhythmic Cafe (@ M-N-M’s Coffeehouse in Waunakee) and Girl Crush acoustic duo! Enjoy a night of music for $10 at the door, with proceeds going to Safe Haven, operated by Porchlight Inc. Safe Haven is a homeless shelter located in Madison specifically programmed to provide mental health support to those receiving services. Bring your own food and drinks to this casual, family friendly show.

Info

M-N-M's Coffeehouse, Wauankee 509 W. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Fundraisers
Music
to
Google Calendar - Girl Crush - 2025-04-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Girl Crush - 2025-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Girl Crush - 2025-04-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Girl Crush - 2025-04-17 18:00:00 ical