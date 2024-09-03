media release: Come enjoy live music with Red Rooster & Girl Crush- A unique acoustic duo focused on smooth vocal harmonies and new twists on the classics you already love. Kayce (known for her stage presence and powerful vocals in the band 2am) has been writing music and playing guitar behind the scenes for many years. She is excited to bring those talents to light along with her voice that you already know and love! Sarah (lead vocalist, Wild Cardz) enjoys the variety she is able to bring to the stage with Girl Crush. Two experienced lead vocalists known for their harmonies, engaging stage banter, and endless energy are going to get the party starte.