Girl Internet Show: a Kati Kelli Mixtape

media release: Underground web personality Kati Kelli produced an avant-garde YouTube series, Girl Internet Show, from 2013 until her death from asthma in 2019. This compilation, assembled by Kelli’s widower Jordan Wippel and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow), presents a raw and unfiltered look at Kelli’s absurd, surreal sketches and her unsettling direct-address persona, including her first and final short film, Total Body Removal Surgery.

“[Kelli] tapped into where online entertainment was headed, and how it was slowly reshaping culture, and she regurgitated it in wonderfully weird ways,” ―Siddahant Adlakha, Mashable

MMoCA Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s Education Department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.