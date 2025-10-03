media release: From a small-town minivan to sold-out theaters, Girl Named Tom’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty grew up making music together but officially formed their band in 2019, hitting the road with a self-funded tour and their debut EP, Another World. Their tight harmonies and heartfelt songwriting captivated audiences, leading them to make history as the first group to win The Voice.

Since then, the trio has sold over 100,000 tickets across 40 states, headlined nationwide tours, and performed at the Grand Ole Opry, the Indianapolis 500, and on The Ellen Show. They’ve shared the stage with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, and Pentatonix, but their signature sound remains unmistakably their own—fusing folk, pop, and sibling magic to create music that moves the soul.