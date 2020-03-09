press release: WUD Film presents this screening in collaboration with She's the First.

USA, India | 101 minutes | PG-13 | Digital | Dir. Richard Robbins

Travel the globe to meet nine unforgettable girls - striving beyond circumstance, pushing past limits. Their dreams, their voices, their incredible stories are captured in a film about the strength of the human spirit and the power of education to change the world.

"Illuminating and ultimately hopeful, despite the horrible circumstances depicted, 'Girl Rising' stands as a testament to the power of information," - Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz3mATaZAm8

These free screenings are intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, and Union members and guests.