Girl Winter Film Tour

media release: Join Moonrise for a night of women-centric short ski films!

Ever heard of “Girl Dinner”? Filled with yummy small bites and your favorite snacks, we wanted this film tour to reflect the dinners we love so much – short films with range. These stories will fill you up with rad skiing, deep storytelling, and good humor – just like your favorite mix of food for “girl dinner.”

Each event will showcase 6 films accompanied by a Q&A and poster signing with the athletes and filmmakers who brought the films to life. The event will run approximately an hour and 45 minutes.

Film Line-Up:

Mimic – Feat. Piper Kunst

Trails Still Blazing – Feat. Megan McJames

Queen of the Catskills – Feat. Julie McGuire

Dear Superhero – Feat. Janina Kuzma with Leanne Pelosi and Evelina Nilsson

Let My People Go Skiing – Feat. Ellen Bradley

That One Friend – Feat. – Sierra Schlag and Waverly Chin

We hope these screenings will provide a space to continue the celebration of women in snow sports. All are welcome!

For more information about the films, go to girlwinterfilmtour.com/films

Girl Winter is brought to you by our partners at Stio and supported by Ski Utah.