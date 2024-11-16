Girls Gotta Eat

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The girls are EATING and leaving NO CRUMBS! Top comedy/dating podcast Girls Gotta Eat puts on a live show like no one else – not only will hosts Ashley and Rayna have you laughing until you cry, you can also expect dance performances, wild crowd participation, never-before-heard stories, giveaways and gifts, and so much more. COME HUNGRY!

Info

Comedy, Spoken Word
608-250-2600
