Girls Gotta Eat
Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The girls are EATING and leaving NO CRUMBS! Top comedy/dating podcast Girls Gotta Eat puts on a live show like no one else – not only will hosts Ashley and Rayna have you laughing until you cry, you can also expect dance performances, wild crowd participation, never-before-heard stories, giveaways and gifts, and so much more. COME HUNGRY!
Info
Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy, Spoken Word