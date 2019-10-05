press release: The Four Lake Chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI), based in Madison, will be hosting the Madison area’s first ever Girls in Aviation Day on October 5, 2019. This free event is being offered to local girls ages 8 to 11 years to introduce them to the wonders of aviation. The Four Lakes Chapter is inviting 40 girls along with their chaperones to participate in fun, hands-on aviation related activities while giving them first-hand experience with important aspects of aviation such as the science of flight, navigation, air traffic control communications, and a tour of aircrafts. The event will also showcase female aviators and introduce girls to career opportunities in the growing aviation industry.

“We could not be more excited to introduce girls in our community to female role models in aviation and aerospace such as pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation mechanics, and flight instructors,” says Four Lakes Chapter President Sarah Pozdell. “The afternoon of aviation fun will educate girls on the thrill of aviation and the variety of opportunities available in aviation and aerospace while they build their confidence during the hands-on activities.”

The Four Lakes Chapter will join Women in Aviation International chapters around the world on October 5, 2019, for an outreach event to inspire the next generation of women in aviation. Chapters all over the world are putting on their own, unique programs, and U.S. states are proclaiming October 5, 2019 to be Girls in Aviation Day in their state. Attendees will also be able to earn the WAI Aviation Girl Fun Patch.

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Wisconsin Aviation (3606 Corben Ct, Madison)

Age Group: girls 8 to 11 years old

Register by visiting https://www.waifourlakes.org

The Four Lakes Chapter of Women in Aviation International is one of the organizations newest chapters and the first ever chapter in south central Wisconsin. Chapter membership is open to anyone interested in supporting and encouraging the advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests.

Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to providing networking, mentoring and scholarship opportunities for women and men who are striving for challenging and fulfilling careers in the aviation and aerospace industries. For more information, contact WAI at 3647 State Route 503 South, West Alexandria, OH 45381, Phone (937) 839-4647; Fax (937) 839- 4645 or through www.wai.org.