The Girls Inc. Camp

media release: Girls Inc. of Greater Madison is hosting an end-of-summer day camp to bring girls and nonbinary youth from around the area together to celebrate the things that make them unique. Role models from the community will guide youth through a schedule packed with creative, educational activities, such as games, workshops and discussions – all designed to inspire participants to feel strong, smart and bold!

Activities will explore the six principles of the Girls Inc. Bill of Rights. The day includes:

Dance party with DJ Mira

Obstacle course

Lunch and snacks

Career Circus

Mix of indoor and outdoor activities

Relationship building

And so much more!

T﻿his event is free for Girls Inc. of Greater Madison members and $5 for community members.

This is an all-day event. Please plan on dropping off and picking up your child at Garner Park. Transportation is not provided.

All girls, female-identifying and non-binary youth (rising) grades 3rd - 8th are welcome to attend. Girls Inc. membership not required.

Participants will be grouped by age.

Registration ends Friday, August 4

Participants who are not already Girls Inc. members will be emailed a release form to fill out after registering. Please fill out your form by Aug. 4.

This event is in partnership with Madison School & Community Recreation.

Questions about the event? Contact Jade Koenigs, Girls Inc. Manager, at jadek@goodmancenter.org or 608.218.4140.

G﻿irls Inc. Bill of Rights

Girls have the right to: