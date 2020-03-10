Girls Inc. Celebration of International Women's Day

× Expand Laura Zastrow Photography

press release: Join Girls Inc. of Greater Madison and stand “In Her Corner” — fuel the fire within all girls so they can change the world!

This March 10 (days following International Women’s Day) we will highlight our Girls Inc. girls and their “Strong, Smart and Bold” work, then dine and connect with attendees and our featured speakers and performers. Every year we attract powerhouse women who inspire our audience and our Girls Inc. participants.

We hope you can join in this special celebration! Whether you can make the event or not, please consider sponsoring a Girls Inc. participant (and/or her family member) to attend — we have an easy option to donate this opportunity in the ticketing section. All proceeds from the event will support Girls Inc. of Greater Madison programming. Learn more about Girls Inc. of Greater Madison at goodmancenter.org/girlsinc

TICKETS: Individual early bird (through Feb. 2) $100, Early Bird Table for 8 (through Feb. 2) $1,000

Individual $125, Table for 8 $1,250, Donate for a girl to attend $100 (suggested per girl).

Questions? We’d love to help. Contact Michelle Green, Goodman Community Center, Chief Development Officer, at michelle@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8059. Interested in being a sponsor? Contact Jon Lica, Corporate Giving Manager, at jon@goodmancenter.org or 608.204.8033 for details.