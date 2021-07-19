Girls Inc. Pop-ups

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Girls Inc. is offering free “Pop Up” events. Families can do fun activities, learn more about Girls. Inc opportunities and take home a free project.

MSCR Girls Inc. Pop Up events are held:

· Monday, July 19, 5:30-6:30pm at Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Rd

· Monday, July 26, 5:30-6:30pm at Schenk Elementary School, 230 Schenk St

· Monday, August 2, 5:30-6:30pm at Lake View Elementary School, 1802 Tennyson Ln

The Pop Ups are held in cooperation with Girls. Inc. of Greater Madison and the Madison Reading Project.

According to MSCR Girls Inc. Coordinator, Leslie Smith, “We created these events to expose children to Girls Inc. and get them excited for the upcoming school year. We're proud to partner with Madison Reading Project and Girls Inc. of Greater Madison to provide take home activities to help avoid the summer slide and keep girls engaged.

We're also happy to announce the return of in-person MSCR Girls Inc.! We had a strong virtual following throughout the past year, but are ready to get to see each other without a screen!”

Girls Inc. is an afterschool program held at many Madison schools during the school year. Go to mscr.org to learn more.

These events are held outdoors and will be cancelled in the event of rain. Please contact Leslie at lasmith@madison.k12.wi.us for more information.

MSCR is Madison’s recreation department offering a wide range of recreation programs for all ages.