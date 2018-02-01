press release: Middleton High School Theatre presents the Madison area premiere of Girls Like That. Performances will run Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Middleton Performing Arts Center.

When a nude photograph of Scarlett goes viral, she becomes the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. The play focuses on the consequences of living in the digital age but also has things to say about gender equality, friendships and the state of feminism.

“This is a powerful and important story to tell at this time in our history. Although there is still a long way to go, we are naming realities about the way women are perceived and treated by society,” said Kendra Dando, director, Middleton High School Theatre. “By exploring these challenging issues that are so true and relevant to the lives of our students, we hope to foster discussion and encourage empathy for all.”

Another layer explored in the show is around the use of technology and cyberbullying. The play is a must-see for adults, said Dando. “This play portrays the reality for many students in middle and high schools across the country. Kids have always felt the need to fit in, but technology has exponentially upped the ante to create a complex social world.”

There will be a talk-back after each show, with a moderator helping the audience examine what they’ve just seen. “People will have the opportunity to reflect on the powerful messages in the show and engage in meaningful discussion with the cast, crew, and with each other,” said Dando. She and the students involved hope the play is just a starting point for further dialogue and thinking about these topics.

Girls Like That, written by Evan Placey, was named Best Play for Young Audiences at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2015. Due to strong language and mature themes, the show is recommended for teens age 13+ and their parents.

Reserved tickets are available online at middletontheatre.org. Same day tickets can be purchased at the door before show time. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.