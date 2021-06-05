press release: Due to COVID-19, this year’s annual Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin Spring 5K event will be offered as small, socially distanced, site-based gatherings and as a virtual experience.

The site-based 5Ks, scheduled for June 5, will be in lieu of the in-person event that was originally scheduled to be held in Middleton. Each team will have their own outdoor, small scale 5K run to celebrate the accomplishments of their Spring 2021 participants. Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is also offering a virtual 5K experience for those who wish to support this season’s participants from home.

Christine Benedict, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, said “we are so proud to be safely celebrating the accomplishments of more than 700 local girls who are participating in Girls on the Run this spring. The end of season event gives the girls a tangible sense of achievement and a framework for setting and achieving life goals. For them, the finish line is just the beginning!”

The official kickoff for the virtual event will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, and Girls on the Run encourages site-based and virtual participants to share pictures from their 3.1-mile trek on social media. Registrants will receive a T-shirt, personalized bib, commemorative 15th anniversary medal and more. In partnership with DICK’s Sporting Goods, Girls on the Run 5K finishers and supporters can also enjoy a photo opportunity with their official finish line arches at the East and West Madison stores and a 20% off shop event at the East Madison, West Madison, and Janesville stores June 4-7th, 2021.

Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses running to teach life skills for girls in third through eighth grades. Participation in the virtual 5K is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.

For more information on how to register and take part, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.