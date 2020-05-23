press release: Earlier in April, Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin made the difficult decision to cancel in-person programming at all sites this spring, as well as their celebratory 5K event. While disappointing, Girls on the Run recognized their responsibility to ensure a safer and healthier community for all. In response to these unprecedented times, Girls on the Run began offering GOTR at Home. This special online program includes virtual lessons delivered in an easy-to-follow written format and a YouTube video series designed just for kids. These fun and interactive lessons focus on important topics like positivity and standing up for others, while encouraging creativity and movement.

Girls on the Run has continued to provide inspiration, support, and joy to our communities and girls during this challenging time. Ann Princl, principal at New Century School and Verona Area International School in Verona, shared that “the online lessons Girls on the Run has provided, along with the generous and appreciated opportunity to share with others who may need the ideas, goes above and beyond expectations. This truly shows the passion they have for guiding girls (and everyone) to be the best they can be.”

Former coach and current Girls on the Run parent Annie Ballweg shared, “GOTR at Home has been a source of joy and familiarity during these unusual times. It has been more important than ever to make time for fun and fitness each week.”

Typically, the Girls on the Run 5K experience is the culminating event of the season and is a celebration of each girl’s accomplishments. While an in-person experience will not be possible this spring, a Girls on the Run Virtual 5K experience will take place May 23-25. The event will allow girls and their families to complete a 5K in their neighborhood, a treadmill, or even their backyard, with the support of a virtual community. The event is free (with an opportunity to upgrade for a small fee) and open to the public. More information is available at www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all girls can know and activate their limitless potential, Girls on the Run relies on program fees to support operations and ensure all girls have an opportunity to participate. The cancellation of the Spring 2020 season forced Girls on the Run to make difficult decisions to ensure that programming will be available in the future. Knowing that everyone has been impacted by this pandemic, they committed to providing full program fee refunds to anyone who needed them. To support their efforts to help local girls find joy, health, and confidence through running, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org.