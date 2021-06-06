Girls Riding Together Try-Out

media release: The Girls Riding Together (GRiT) initiative is an effort by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) to recruit and retain more girls and female coaches in NICA programs. The goal of the NICA GRiT initiative is to increase the overall participation rate to 33% female riders (coaches and student-athletes each) by 2023.

The Madison West/Verona/Memorial/Blackhawk Composite Mountain Bike Teams are sponsoring a day to try out mountain biking and ride with other girls at the amazing Blackhawk trails in Middleton. Free demo mountain bikes will be provided by DreamBikes if you do not have a trail-ready mountain bike you can bring with you. The event is designed for girls entering 6th through 12th grade. If you have never tried mountain biking, or if you have your own mountain bike but never ridden it on singletrack before, sign up below for one of two sessions on Sunday, June 6, for a fun day of games, prizes, girl power, and riding bikes in the woods!

The event is weather dependent. If it is too wet to hold the event, the event will be canceled.

Registration Info:

Step 1: Select the appropriate ticket if you need a bike or if you will be bringing your own.

Step 2: The wonderful folks of Blackhawk Ski Club are sponsoring this event and allowing use of their trails at no charge. A special “Event Membership” is required for the day in order to participate. Please also register by clicking here, scrolling down and clicking “JOIN NOW,” and proceed to create an account. After creating an account, select “Memberships” under “Register” in the sidebar, and register for the Special Event: GRiT (Girls Riding Together) Session 1 (noon - 2PM) or Session 2 (2:30PM – 4:30PM), and enter the invitation code: FUNRIDE. Please also consider making a donation to Blackhawk for being awesome!

Come try it out and see why mountain biking is Ferda Girls!

Details:

• Sunday, June 6 at Blackhawk trails, East Chalet, in Middleton. Choose one of two session: noon-2pm, or 2:30-4:30pm

• Learn basic mountain biking skills

• Ride awesome trails

• Please arrive 15 minutes early to get set up with a bike.

• Masks are not required as we will be outside. Feel free to bring and wear one according to your comfort level. We will have hand sanitizer available, and will also provide water in bottles and granola bars.

Bikes/gear

• Participants will need a mountain bike. Bikes will be available if the rider does not have one. Please indicate during registration if you need a bike and the height of the rider.

• Helmets are required. Please bring your own helmet. Wear comfortable clothing for being outdoors that is able to get muddy.