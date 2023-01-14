Girls Rock Camp Registration Opens

× Expand courtesy Girls Rock Camp Madison Girls Rock Camp participants.

media release: Happy Holidays from all of us at Girls Rock Camp Madison! Welcome to our 15th year of GRC this summer 2023. Registration opens January 14 at 9 AM. Camps fill fast!

Session 1: July 17-21 9-4 daily with mandatory Showcase July 22 at the High Noon Saloon at 12 PM (ALL AGES CAMP; No experience needed)

Session 2: July 24-28 9-4 daily with mandatory Showcase July 29 at the High Noon Saloon at 12 PM (Entering 7th grade through 2023 graduating seniors; Some experience needed). We also have a DJ program Session 2! No experience needed. Two spots available!

Session 3: August 7-11 9-4 daily with mandatory Showcase August 12 at the Majestic Theater at 12 PM (ALL AGES CAMP; No experience needed)

All camps are held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, WI 53711 (entrance on Yuma Drive).

Important information:

Registration fills fast (within an hour in some cases) so we have some tips for a smooth process. We use ACTIVE (active.com) for our registration process. If you have registered before, sign in to your ACTIVE account and update your campers information PRIOR to Jan 14. If you have not registered before, please go to ACTIVE PRIOR to Jan 14 and sign up for an account for faster registration.

Once registration opens, choose the session(s) you want and add them to your cart. You only need to answer REQUIRED questions to register, so skip the Express Yourself question, register, and then once you are confirmed via email, go back in and fill in that question.

Tuition for each camp is $475. There is a $100 deposit required. Balance is due July 1 (via ACTIVE, via our website girlsrockmadison.org on the DONATE link, or mail a check made out to GRC to Beth Dohrn, 1106 Mohican Pass, Madison WI 53711). We have Full and Partial financial assistance available. At checkout, enter GRCFULL if you need full assistance or can pay less than half and GRCPART to pay half tuition. Then email grcmadison@gmail.com to let us know.

You will receive an email via ACTIVE that indicates that you are “confirmed” for a camp or on the “waitlist”. If you are on the waitlist, we will contact you closer to June with any openings.

The list of questions to prepare for registration can be found here. Contact us at grcmadison@gmail.com.

girlsrockmadison.org