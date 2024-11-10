Give 100 Veterans a Smile

media release: Madison College and the Greater Dane Dental Society (GDDS) are organizing a free dental clinic for up to 100 veterans on Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (sign-up starts at 9 a.m.), at Madison College Dental Clinic, Health Education Building, 1705 Hoffman St. (Room 151).

Service will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Veterans will receive dental X-rays and dental exams at no charge. Veterans may receive referrals to a local dentist for no-cost care if additional care is needed, based on needs and availability.

Many veterans lack dental care coverage or access to affordable dental services.

“We want to take an extra step to honor veterans on Veterans Day and provide them with dental care that will improve their health and lives,” says Lisa Bahr, Dental Hygiene Program Director. “It’s our way of expressing gratitude for their service to our country.”

Greater Dane Dental Society’s generous donation is supporting this free service to veterans. “Our members are pleased and honored to support this screening.” GDDS President, Dr. Sami Kawas says.

In addition to this special event, Madison College Dental Clinic offers affordable dental hygiene services ($30) throughout the year for veterans. To schedule an appointment for a cleaning call 608-258-2400.