Give it a Whirl

media release: Discover your new favorite activity, and a whole new community, at our free adult indoor learn-to-row class! Led by experienced coaches from Mendota Rowing Club, our intro session blends instruction, fitness, and fun, in a supportive indoor environment — no rowing experience required. Seats are limited, so register today!

One class meeting on a Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Sign up for one session only.