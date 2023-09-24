"Give The Drummer Some" Preview

media release: Majestic Theatre and City Cast Madison have announced that they will be hosting a fundraising event to support the continued production of a feature length documentary about Madison icon and drumming pioneer, Clyde Stubblefield. The event will feature an exclusive preview of the film, a Q&A with the film’s director, Trevor Banks, moderated by City Cast Madison podcast host Bianca Martin, and live music by The Funkee JBeez and DJ Nick Nice.

Give The Drummer Some has been in production since 2015. A successful crowdfunding campaign in 2021 catalyzed the film’s production, enabling filmmaker, Trevor Banks, to capture interviews with many influential figures, including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Hank Shocklee, DJ Kid Capri, Dennis Chambers, Nate Smith and Christian McBride. Give The Drummer Some remains a work in progress and fundraising will continue in an effort to complete production.

Clyde Stubblefield, a long time Madison resident most known as the former drummer for James Brown, transcended the genre of funk music that he helped pioneer. The revolutionary breakbeat he played on a record called "Funky Drummer" made Clyde one the most sampled musicians in history, and in turn became a cornerstone within the evolution of hip-hop. He was named as one of the greatest drummers in history by Rolling Stone magazine and LA Weekly. Unfortunately Clyde’s contributions to the world went uncredited and unrecognized, resulting in him missing out on substantial earnings and leading to a life of perpetual exploitation, missed opportunities and health issues. Clyde passed away from kidney failure in 2017.

“Majestic Theatre is so happy to be able to host and support such a great project as the making of a Clyde Stubblefield documentary.” says Joe Burbach of Majestic Theatre. “On top of being one of the most influential drummers of all time, he was also an integral part of the Madison music scene as well, and we’re just so proud that we can help play a small role in telling Clyde’s story to the whole world.”

“I’m eternally grateful to Majestic Theatre and City Cast Madison for supporting this important project,” says, Banks. “I’m looking forward to sharing a glimpse of our film and speaking about the process with the Madison community, who have always championed our beloved Clyde Stubblefield.”

Tickets available now for $20 in advance / $25 at the door at majesticmadison.com.