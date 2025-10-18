Give Veterans a Smile

media release: Madison College and the Greater Dane Dental Society (GDDS) are teaming up to honor veterans with a free dental clinic on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Madison College Dental Clinic at Truax Campus.

Many veterans face barriers to accessing dental care due to limited insurance coverage or high out-of-pocket costs. This event aims to bridge that gap by providing essential dental services at no cost.

Veterans will receive:

A dental exam

X-rays

A professional cleaning

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. at the clinic entrance. Participants must bring ID and DD214.

This initiative showcases the skills of students in Madison College’s nationally ranked Dental Program, as well as the advanced capabilities of its state-of-the-art dental clinic.

In addition to on-site care, local dentists are donating follow-up referral services at no charge. These may include procedures such as fillings, root canals, and dental treatments that veterans would typically pay out-of-pocket.