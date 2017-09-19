Giving Hunting a Shot

press release: Explore hunting and its role in conservation, hear from an unlikely self-taught hunter, and meet people and organizations with resources for hunting in Madison and Stevens Point.

Robyn Migliorini is a 30-year-old self-taught hunter. She explains how a city-dwelling, vegan backpacker became interested in the sport, “Hunting was a logical outgrowth of my philosophical approach toward food and my growing identity as an outdoorswoman. I wanted to eat meat again, but I didn’t want to outsource the job. I wanted not only to know how the steak got to my plate but also to take responsibility for the process. Hunting meant feeding myself, developing a more intimate relationship with the land, and supporting the critical conservation efforts that protect these wild places.”

Hear more from Robyn on how hunting aligned with her conservation values as well as her path to learning the sport and entering a new community.

5:30 pm Open House Expo

6:15 pm Presentation by Robyn Migliorini

7:15 pm Social with Refreshments

All attendees will receive a free copy of Why Hunt? A Guide for Those Who Love Nature, Local Food, and Outdoor Recreation due to print this fall. Copies will be mailed to attendees providing a valid postal address. RSVPs are encouraged, but not required.