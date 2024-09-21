Giving Sorrow Words: The Sacred Work of Grief

media release: Sometimes, great sorrow drives us into silence. But even in that silence, we may find ourselves wanting to find words that can carry the weight of grief. From her work with the dying and her books, A Faithful Farewell and A Long Letting Go, Marilyn will guide us through simple practices to help sustain us as we grieve either personal or widely shared losses and lead us into places of hope.

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Stony Hill Farm (Oregon, WI)

Registration costs $50.00 and includes lunch and materials. E-mail retreat host Phoebe Love at phoebemlove@gmail.com to register.

Marilyn McEntyre is an author of over 20 books, including Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies (2nd edition, 2021) and Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict (2020). Her book, What’s in a Phrase? Pausing Where Scripture Gives You Pause, won the Christianity Today book award in spirituality. A former professor, now writer, writing coach, speaker, and retreat leader, her deepest interests lie in connections between spirituality, language, healing the earth and each other. She teaches regularly for Western Seminary and New College Berkeley.