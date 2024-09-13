media release: More than just a Chicago band, Gizzae is a musical tapestry woven from the diverse experiences of its members, hailing from across the globe. With over 35 years of grooving, they’ve earned Grammys, Chicago Music Awards, and shared stages with reggae royalty like Ziggy Marley, Rolling Stones, and Toots & the Maytals. Their musical journey isn’t confined to just reggae. Collaborations with legends like Bruce Springsteen and Carly Simon have infused their sound with Soca, Calypso, and even jazz, rock, and blues. Expect unexpected twists and turns as they seamlessly blend genres, leaving you wanting more.

If you crave electrifying live shows with guitar solos that soar and keyboards that mesmerize, Gizzae is your cure. Their jam-reggae style is guaranteed to get you moving, whether you’re a die-hard reggae fan or just looking for a night of good vibes. Love live music? Gizzae is your cure for the ordinary.

