press release: The Glacial Drifters have come together from a varied background in rock, bluegrass, Cajun, jazz, classical and blues to create a blend of styles that defies any easy definition. Upbeat with just a little twang, the Glacial Drifters plays some crowd pleasing music that some critics have labeled “Not Bad”. Join us at Fisher King Winery for some good time music and a few laughs along the way!