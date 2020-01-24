The Glacial Drifters

Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: The Glacial Drifters have come together from a varied background in rock, bluegrass, Cajun, jazz, classical and blues to create a blend of styles that defies any easy definition. Upbeat with just a little twang, the Glacial Drifters plays some crowd pleasing music that some critics have labeled “Not Bad”. Join us at Fisher King Winery for some good time music and a few laughs along the way!

Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-497-1056
