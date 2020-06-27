× Expand Gladys Nilsson, "The Big Girl," 2009. Watercolor on paper, 60 x 40 1/2 in. The Bill McClain Collection of Chicago Imagism, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: In an exhibition spanning four decades of Gladys Nilsson’s career, Out of This World features the artist’s complexly layered watercolors, prints, and early paintings on Plexiglass that humorously exaggerate everyday life. Larger than life women are blissfully content when surrounded by clusters of tiny people engaged in silly and sometimes sinister behaviors.

Works by the Chicago Imagist and Hairy Who artist, who turns 80 this week, invite the viewer to explore, examine, and investigate—the very act of looking that Nilsson employs when generating imagery for her work. Nilsson got her start while studying at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and she and fellow Imagist Jim Nutt, her husband, still live in the Chicago area today.

While she’s maintained a successful career as both an artist and professor at SAIC, Nilsson has seen a renewed interest in her work and has been recently featured in several prominent art publications, including an in-depth interview in The New York Times. This exhibition proudly celebrates both her incredible career and the museum’s extensive collection of her work. As part of the exhibition, the gallery walls will be painted with some of Nilsson’s figures provided by the artist for the occasion.