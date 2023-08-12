media release: Centered on the museum’s mission to provide extraordinary glass experiences to spark fun, kindle creativity, and illuminate learning for all, we will feature artists, art, and activities on the shores of beautiful Lake Winnebago. This admission-free event will support artists and provide brand new experiences celebrating everything glass. The museum galleries will also be open and admission free as always! Last year’s festival brought in 30 glass artists and nearly 4,000 visitors from all over the country.

This year, August 12, 2023, GLASS Arts Festival will be juried by Shawn Waggoner, host of the podcast, Talking Out Your Glass. Prizes for artists are 1st place, $1,500, entry booth fee waived in 2024, and a solo exhibition at BMMOG; 2nd place, $1,000, entry booth fee waived in 2024; 3rd place, $500, entry booth fee waived in 2024; Honorable Mentions receive a Victorian Level membership to the museum.

• The Best in Glass Art for Sale • Glass Blowing Demonstrations (RSVP here) • Live Music • Artisan Food and Beverages • Kids' Art Activities •