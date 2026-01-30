media release: In 2026, the Glass Cannon Network will unleash a nationwide tour soaked in full-blown Lovecraftian dread. Keeper Troy Lavallee helms a shifting roster of GCN icons and special guests—including Joe O’Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Jared Logan, Ross Bryant, Rob Kerkovich, Sydney Amanuel, Noura Ibrahim, Mary Lou, and more—as they descend into brand-new, standalone tales of modern-era cosmic horror. Each chapter stands alone, yet all spiral around a secretive organization desperately trying to hold back forces humanity was never meant to comprehend. Expect wild comedy, slow creeping terror, and the delicious chaos only a GCN live show can conjure.

Ages 18+. $40.