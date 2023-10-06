Glass Madison Educational Gathering

media release: Glass Madison 2023 - 2024

The UW-Madison Glass Lab is one of UW’s treasured “firsts”—the first collegiate glass program in the nation. 2022 marked the sixtieth anniversary of this seminal narrative. In 2023-2024, the UW Glass Lab presents Glass Madison—a year-long celebration of the sixth decade of this history, composed of Exhibitions, a Symposium, and Public Programs.

Educational Gathering symposium, Oct. 6-7:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023

9:00am-1:00pm

KEYNOTE LECTURES Helen Lee: Opening Remarks; Susie Silbert: "Twenty-three Years in Glass: Making Space/s, Opening Doors, Taking Leaps;" Carolyn Herrera Perez: "Materially Minded: Insights in Matter;” Helen Lee: “The OG AAPI ASG Artists”

1:00pm-6:30pm

PRESENTATIONS Student Artist Talks and Research Presentations

DISCUSSIONS SHOW-AND-TELL TABLES: Firebird Community Arts (Pearl Dick, Bre'Annah Stampley, Chiontea Thomas, Deaunata Holman, and Lynquell Biggs; West Supply (Cooper O'Brien); GEEX;Ask a Curator (Susie J. Silbert and Carolyn Herrera-Perez); Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass (Kourtney Kositzke); Tech Talk Table (Spencer Cleland); The Scientific Art of Flameworking (Tracy and Tim Drier); FOCI Minnesota Center for Glass Arts (Anna Lehner)

Portfolio Reviews

GEEX Educator Meet-Up

Academic Program Poster Session

SPECIAL VIEWINGS: Chazen Print Study Room: Littleton Vitreographs (Hosted by H Schenck and Liesl Schubel);Kohler Art Library: Glassy Artist Books (Hosted by Anna Simon); Zoology: Blaschka Invertebrate Specimens (Hosted by Laura Monahan)

EXHIBITIONS Glass Madison: The Sixth Decade of UW Glass; Glass Madison: Flameworking at UW-Madison; Glass Madison: Research & Outreach; Absolute Zero: Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears; Good Things: Intercollegiate Small Works

6:30pm-9:30pm

GALLERY HOP Dinner and Evening Remarks at the exhibits

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2023

9:00am-noon HOT SHOP BRUNCH STATION Bagels and Coffee; DEMONSTRATIONS Flame: Tracy and Tim Drier; Neon: Tom Zickuhr & Kate Hush; Printmaking: H Schenk and Liesl Schubel; Coldshop: Jiyong Lee; Moldmaking/Kiln: Jean Fernandes

1:30pm-5:00pm GLASS OLYMPICS Friendly competition in the glass studios amongst intercollegiate programs and community teams.

5:00pm-7:00pm AFFINITY GROUP DINNERS Meet some new folx with similar interests over casual dinners

7:00pm-9:00pm WASHBURN OBSERVATORY STARGAZING CLOSING RECEPTION Refreshments and Snacks Under the Stars, hosted by UW-Madison Astronomy Graduate Students, plus Physics and Astronomy Instrument Display