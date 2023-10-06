Glass Madison receptions

Six exhibits this month celebrate 60 years of UW-Madison’s glass program. Running through Oct. 22 at the Art Lofts, 111 N. Frances St., are “The Sixth Decade of UW Glass,” “Flameworking,” and work from Tom Zickuhr, lecturer in neon (an opening reception for these exhibits takes place from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 6). “Research and Outreach” at the School of Education Gallery runs through Oct. 17, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 6. “Absolute Zero,” featuring the work of Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears, runs through Nov. 17 at the main gallery at the UW Memorial Union; artist talks take place from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5. And from Oct. 6-20, the 7th floor gallery of the Humanities Building hosts glass works from 18 artists from collegiate programs nationwide (reception 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6). It’s a deep dive into where the UW’s glass program is right now. Find more info at glasslab.art.wisc.edu .

media release: Glass Madison 2023 - 2024

The UW-Madison Glass Lab is one of UW’s treasured “firsts”—the first collegiate glass program in the nation. 2022 marked the sixtieth anniversary of this seminal narrative. In 2023-2024, the UW Glass Lab presents Glass Madison—a year-long celebration of the sixth decade of this history, composed of Exhibitions, a Symposium, and Public Programs.

The Sixth Decade of UW Glass

Art Lofts Gallery & Backspace Gallery | 111 N. Frances Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

October 1 - 22, 2023. Reception 7:30-9:30 pm, Oct. 6.