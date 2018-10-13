Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band

× Expand Emily Braun Apple Cold Stringband (left to right): Hilary Friedman, Jim Hilgendorf, Mark Coatsworth, Scott Burclaff.

press release: Doors 7:30 // Show 8pm // $8

Glassmen is an experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, and reflective — like glass.

Once a Month is a lofi brat punk duo. You should smile when you play. You sure are X for a Y

Apple Cold String Band plays dirty Bluegrass/Old Time mountain music in Madison, Wisconsin. We play street corners, co-ops, dive bars and basement punk shows.

All ages // sober space // safer space