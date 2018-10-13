Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band

to Google Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Doors 7:30 // Show 8pm // $8

Glassmen is an experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, and reflective — like glass.

Once a Month is a lofi brat punk duo. You should smile when you play. You sure are X for a Y

Apple Cold String Band plays dirty Bluegrass/Old Time mountain music in Madison, Wisconsin. We play street corners, co-ops, dive bars and basement punk shows.

All ages // sober space // safer space

Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
to Google Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Glassmen, Once a Month, Apple Cold String Band - 2018-10-13 20:00:00