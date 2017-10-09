press release: Now entering its ninth year, Glassroots is designed for artists and distributors who wish to do wholesale business with shops and galleries. The trade show portion of Glassroots is open to qualified Wholesale buyers ONLY and features top quality American-made functional glass art, much of which is represented directly by the artists themselves.

Public attendees can purchase art from many non-functional art booths in the main foyer, and are encouraged to attend the live flameworking event presented by The Glassroots Guild. This area of the show features at least 25 glassworkers demonstrating and creating pieces for public viewing, live and silent auctions, raffles, and approximately 40 booths consisting of raw material suppliers, functional and nonfunctional art, and charitable glass organizations.

Glassroots Madison is held at Monona Terrace Convention Center, on beautiful Lake Monona in downtown Madison and connected by skywalk to The Hilton Monona Terrace for ease of attendance.