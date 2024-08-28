GLEAM: Art in a New Light
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Olbrich Gardens
An artwork using light by Ash Armenta.
"Astral Entrance" by Ash Armenta, a part of the 2022 "GLEAM: Art in a New Light" exhibit.
Sculptural art featuring light: opening night timed entry 8-9:30 pm, 8/24 ($27); Wednesday-Saturday entry times start at 8 pm, 8/28-31; 7:30 pm, 9/4-28; 6:30 pm, 10/2-26 ($16). Advance tickets only.
Art Exhibits & Events