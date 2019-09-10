GLEAM: Art in a New Light Walks

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Explore Olbrich's GLEAM: Art in a New Light, during these exclusive evening guided walks. Hear in-depth information about the art installations, artists, and the process of creating the exhibition. Guided walks occur when GLEAM is not open to the public. Limited space; register early and by the deadline. Instructor: David Wells, Edgewood College

7:30-9pm, Tuesday, September 17-Oct. 8

Registration Deadline: One week prior

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
