GLEAM: Art in a New Light Walks
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Explore Olbrich's GLEAM: Art in a New Light, during these exclusive evening guided walks. Hear in-depth information about the art installations, artists, and the process of creating the exhibition. Guided walks occur when GLEAM is not open to the public. Limited space; register early and by the deadline. Instructor: David Wells, Edgewood College
7:30-9pm, Tuesday, September 17-Oct. 8
Registration Deadline: One week prior
Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events