media release: Swing into the '60s and get ready to celebrate with a hip holiday twist like no other—the Evergleam aluminum Christmas tree! Slide into your sharpest mid-century threads and step into a scene dripping with vintage vibes at the Wisconsin History Maker Space. This pop-up party is sure to be outta sight, complete with retro decorations, fab drinks and a seasonal historic cocktail, delicious nibbles, groovy tunes and a photo opportunity that’s pure gold for snapping your own piece of holiday history.

COST

Adult: $25

Teen: $15

Senior: $15

Child (5-11): $5

Children under 5: Free

Society members receive a 10% discount

Advanced registration is required

BOOK TICKETS

Know Before You Go

General Information:

Gleam & Glow: A 60s Holiday Celebration is an all-ages event.

The event will be taking place in the 1st floor lobby of the building as well as the adjacent History Maker Space Gift Shop.

Refreshments & Appetizers:

Purchase of an event ticket includes one complementary beverage - either alcoholic or non-alcoholic depending on the age of the attendee. Attendees must be a minimum of 21 years old with a valid ID to purchase and consume alcohol.

Additional beverages and drinks will be available for purchase.

Appetizers are included in the ticket price.

Building Access:

Access to the building, and therefore the History Maker Space, is through the South Pinckney Street (one of the streets of the Capitol Square) or the East Washington Avenue building entrances.

WHS personnel will be stationed at the above entrances to check-in guests and orient attendees to the event.

At the conclusion of the event, attendees are able to use any of the doors located off the lobby to exit.

Parking:

It is strongly recommended to not park onsite at the U.S. Bank Plaza Building when arriving for this event. The U.S. Bank Plaza parking garage closes after 6 pm and will not reopen until the following Monday when regular business hours at the U.S. Bank Plaza building resume.

If attendees are interested in dropping off family and/or friends before parking, there is space for temporary pull-in/drop-off outside of the U.S. Bank Plaza building.

Instead of parking at the U.S. Bank Plaza, it is recommended to use public parking options.

Public parking is available within two blocks of the U.S. Bank Plaza building through meters and public garages. The nearest parking garage is the Capitol Square North Garage, located at 218 E. Mifflin Street, and approximately two blocks north of the bank building.

For locations and rates of public parking meters, go to the Parking Meters page on the City of Madison website.

Attendees who are interested in learning more or have questions about the event are encouraged to contact Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160.