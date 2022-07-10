The Glen Golf Park Grand Reopening

media release: We're celebrating the reopening of The Glen Golf Park with a Sunday afternoon of family fun! Join Madison Parks and Madison Parks Foundation for a Grand Reopening Celebration of The Golf Glen Park, 3747 Speedway Road.

Schedule of Events (subject to change)

3:00 pm Short Presentation & Ribbon Cutting

3:30 pm Music by SpareTime Bluegrass

5:00 pm Movie Encanto (see below)

Ongoing Activities

• Yard games

• Self-guided tour of the golf park

• Putting contest

• Kite flying provided by Wisconsin Kiters Club

• Short game (golf) provided by First Tee

• Food available for purchase by Carts in Parks

MOVIE TIME: 5:00pm

MOVIE: Encanto

MOVIE DETAILS: A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Year Released: 2021

Rating: PG