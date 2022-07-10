The Glen Golf Park Grand Reopening
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: We're celebrating the reopening of The Glen Golf Park with a Sunday afternoon of family fun! Join Madison Parks and Madison Parks Foundation for a Grand Reopening Celebration of The Golf Glen Park, 3747 Speedway Road.
Schedule of Events (subject to change)
3:00 pm Short Presentation & Ribbon Cutting
3:30 pm Music by SpareTime Bluegrass
5:00 pm Movie Encanto (see below)
Ongoing Activities
• Yard games
• Self-guided tour of the golf park
• Putting contest
• Kite flying provided by Wisconsin Kiters Club
• Short game (golf) provided by First Tee
• Food available for purchase by Carts in Parks
MOVIE TIME: 5:00pm
MOVIE: Encanto
MOVIE DETAILS: A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
Year Released: 2021
Rating: PG