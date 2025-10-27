media release: Tickets on sale October 31. General Admission Seating: $25ADV / $30DOS; Front Row Seating: $40ADV / $45DOS;

During his almost 40 years as lead singer and main songwriter of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips has helped create the band’s elegant folk/pop sound with honest, introspective lyrics that forged a close bond with fans. Alongside his work with Toad, Glen has released acclaimed solo albums and collaborated on projects ranging from Mutual Admiration Society (with members of Nickel Creek) to the experimental Remote Tree Children.

“I’ve been playing a songwriting game with Texas folk singer Matt The Electrician for about ten years,” Glen says. “Every Friday, he sends out a title. We have a week to write a song that includes it. The process allows me to write songs I wouldn’t write on my own. I’m always surprised at what comes out.” That sense of curiosity and play continues to fuel his creative life.

Coming off a very full year of music, Glen played to packed solo shows across the US, toured the Rockies with John Craigie, and hit the road with Toad the Wet Sprocket for a massive summer tour that featured openers The Jayhawks, Sixpence None the Richer, KT Tunstall, and Vertical Horizon. This fall he heads overseas to tour the UK with Colin Hay, and in October he hosts his first-ever European river cruise on the Danube, traveling from Budapest to Nuremberg.

Glen has also launched a new partnership with Volume, where he’ll be live streaming at least once a month. These shows give him the chance to connect with fans when he and Toad are off the road, offering a space for community, new songs, deep cuts, and the stories behind the music. “I have a long history of livestreaming, and am excited to start a new chapter with Volume. Their format allows me not just to do livestreams, but also post new material and host online get-togethers.”

Looking ahead, Glen plans to begin work on a new solo album in 2026. “I’ll be spending this year writing new material for both Toad and solo projects. There’s also an acoustic Toad album coming out, as well as a side project solo collection of songs. Between that and touring, I’ll be plenty busy.”

