Paintings, noon-5 pm on 5/23 and 1-5 pm, 5/24 and 30-31 (or by appointment: glendahodgeart.com).

artist bio: Glenda L. Hodge grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. Left for college as a violinist for Tucson AZ, followed with the Conservatory of Music in San Francisco. She then returned to Madison for her Visual Arts Degree. Having lived in different areas of the country, she currently resides in Wisconsin

Glenda works in three mediums: pencil, pastel and oil paint. She draws her inspiration from music, movement and the color of light.

Glenda grew up with a severely challenged autistic nonverbal musical sister, and from this closeness gained an understanding of communication, intelligence and emotions not commonly experienced. Her sister, Alisoun, resides in all her work and is the inspiration behind many pieces.

Glenda believes that, as is the case for all art, once she has created a piece, and it leaves her head, heart and hand, it becomes the experience, dream, or remembrance for the viewer. Most of Glenda’s work is nonrepresentational. In creating motion, light and music, she has discovered that the visitor brings their own vision of “what” her abstracts represent to them. A piece referencing a hike on her favorite lake trail is someone else’s remembrance of swinging on swings.