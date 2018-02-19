press release: T he world-renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra will take the stage at Turner Hall as a kick-off to Turner Hall's Sesquicentennial in 2018. Harking back to the days of the Big Band Era when there was non-stop dancing at Turner Hall, this concert will be full of beautiful music and nostalgia. Primarily a concert, there may be a small area for dancing, as space allows. $30 advance sale tickets (through Feb. 17); $35 at the door.