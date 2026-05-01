media release: Art & Soul Innovations presents

Proud Theater: Glitch in the System

Grounded in humor, heart, and honesty, this year's annual showcase performances tackle many of the issues affecting young people today, including healthcare for trans and non-binary youth, our political landscape, and what it means for their generation to find queer joy.

7 pm on 5/15 and 2 & 7 pm, 5/16 Madison Youth Arts. $15 ($10 students).

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations, Inc. (artandsoulinnovations.org/) and enjoys generous support from The PRL Keystone Foundation and from many community organizations around the state. Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison hosts the organization throughout the rehearsal season.

For more info on Proud Theater contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org. Tax- deductible donations to the organization can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or electronically at www.proudtheater.org. If you wish to donate specifically to the Madison chapter of Proud Theater, please note this on your donation.