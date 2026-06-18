Glitter & Grit: A Pride Burlesque Affair vol. 2

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Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release:  So its official your next Blaque Diamond Entertainment production is here & this time were back at it in collaboration with the one and only Cherry Popper ... are yall ready  for round 2 of...

Glitter & Grit: A Pride Burlesque Affair

Vol  2

6:30 PM doors, 7:00 PM show, 21+ $12

Glitter & Grit is a Burlesque & Drag show. Filled w/ Signature Pride acts in the beginning & then we let you get in on the fun with Burlesque Roulette in the 2nd half. Whats that you say..  well come 2 the show & find out 

This stellar showcase of talent, history, excitement & LGBTQ+ PRIDE is sure 2 leave your rainbow cup full.

So lets keep the party going with 1 of the best Pride Celebrations in Madison. . Come see what we have in store. You know if  it's got anything 2 do with CP & BD it's sure to be the best time ..

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
LGBT
Music
608-640-4441
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