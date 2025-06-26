media release: Come celebrate Pride month with us as we show you how proud we are of our Identities & our beautiful bodies in Blaque Diamonds next Production of..

Blaque Diamond Entertainment Presents:

Glitter & Grit: A Pride Burlesque Affair

Witness the Glitter & Grit of these Burly beauties. as we shine a light on all sides of this beautiful community. Will also be getting a lil crazy @ this Pride Party with a lil Burlesque roulette. so come ready 4 a crazy experience your not gonna want to miss.

Starring: Blaque Diamond, Nautica De La Luster, Hazel Noire, Frankie Moonshine, Lola Mischief, Cherry Popper

Doors open @ 6:30pm

Show start @ 7pm

Tix $12 (Purchase at the door or online)