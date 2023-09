media release: A Drag & Dance Party

Hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze

Featuring Laila McQueen (of HBO's "We're Here" & RuPaul's Drag Race)

With performances by Montell Infiniti Ross, Setareh Ouellet-Sodi, Dita Von, Ivy Viola, Auntie Heroine, Mi Mi Sanchez, Carmel Bliss, Miss Spencer, Emo Knievel, and Anna Mae

With DJ Femme Noir