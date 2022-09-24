Glitz: Women of Rock

media release: GET READY as we bring you incredible drag performance tributes to the likes of Pink, Joan Jett, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and more by some of Wisconsin’s finest drag queens! Featuring performances by Bianca Lynn Breeze, Auntie Heroine, Brandonna Dupri LaReese, Cortana La Reese, Michael Lynn, and Saddi Fiierce!