Global Climate Strike

press release: This September, millions of us will walk out of our workplaces, schools, and homes to join youth climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

Our house is one fire -- let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone. In the words of Greta Thunberg, "We must now do the impossible".

Madison strikers are demanding that Governor Evers, our county, and our city government declare a climate emergency. Our private sector demands to MG&E are that it divest and transition completely to 100% renewable energy by 2030 by closing the Columbia & Elm Road Coal Plants still in use.

Can't strike? Protest in solidarity by disrupting the status quo and striking for 11 minutes to symbolize our looming deadline. Teachers, students, employees, kids, and many more will step out to show solidarity in this crucial climate movement.

Questions: general@ycatwi.org

Schedule · Friday, September 20, 2019

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Concert for Climate (State Capitol Steps - State St.)

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

MG&E Rally - Railroad Street (Teach-ins, Action Booths, Food Trucks, & more activities!)

3:00 PM - 3:10 PM

March to Capitol

3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Rally - Capitol Steps, State Street (Speakers, Chalking, Action Booths, & more!)

4:15 PM - 6:00 PM

Rally - Rotunda (Free Pizza, Petition/Letter delivery, & more!)